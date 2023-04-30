SOMSD Board of School Estimate to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Transportation on May 3

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 5:00 pm on the evening of May 3, 2023 for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss Transportation. Action may be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance Presentation/Discussion on Transportation Adjournment

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting

Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:

Event: South Orange & Maplewood Board of School Estimate Meeting

Date / Time: May 3, 2023 – 5:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2345 777 0280

Event Password: Orange20Maple

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary