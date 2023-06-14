SOMSD BOE Announces Special Public Meetings and Executive Sessions on June 19 and 27

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Special Public Meeting & Executive Session

June 19, 2023

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:00 pm at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ and will immediately adjourn to go into Executive Session in person as well as using an online video conference platform in the Superintendent’s Office to discuss the Chief School Administrator (CSA) evaluation/negotiations. Action will not be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: June 19, 2023 – 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2342 165 3821

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

_______________________________________________________________________

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Public Meeting & Executive Session

June 27, 2023

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Thursday Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 6:30 pm at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ and will immediately adjourn to go into Executive Session in person as well as using an online video conference platform in the Superintendent’s Office to discuss the Chief School Administrator (CSA) evaluation. Action will not be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: June 27, 2023 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2335 505 8900

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.