SOMSD BOE Announces Special Public Meetings and Executive Sessions on June 19 and 27

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
Special Public Meeting & Executive Session
June 19, 2023
The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:00 pm at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ and will immediately adjourn to go into Executive Session in person as well as using an online video conference platform in the Superintendent’s Office to discuss the Chief School Administrator (CSA) evaluation/negotiations. Action will not be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment
Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.
- Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).
- Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.
- Install Webex for Android devices.
Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak
Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:
Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting
Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:
Event: Board of Education Meeting – Public Session
Date / Time: June 19, 2023 – 6:00 PM
Webex Link: Click Here
Event Number: 2342 165 3821
Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.
Step 4 – Provide your audio comment
During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.
_______________________________________________________________________
ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE
Special Public Meeting & Executive Session
June 27, 2023
The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Thursday Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 6:30 pm at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ and will immediately adjourn to go into Executive Session in person as well as using an online video conference platform in the Superintendent's Office to discuss the Chief School Administrator (CSA) evaluation. Action will not be taken.
Date / Time: June 27, 2023 – 6:30 PM
Webex Link: Click Here
Event Number: 2335 505 8900
Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
