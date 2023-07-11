MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

SOMSD Releases New 2023-24 Schedules for Elementary Schools

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From South Orange-Maplewood School District, July 10, 2023:

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the School District of South Orange & Maplewood, sent the following message today regarding the relocation of the new schedules for the District’s elementary schools.

Dear Families, Staff, and Board of Education Members,

In our continuing efforts to fulfill the community’s priority of providing courtesy bussing for families with Pre-K and elementary school students who live 1.25 miles or more away from school, we are releasing the school schedules for the District’s seven elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

School Start Time Dismissal Time
Clinton Elementary School 7:58 a.m. 2:28 p.m.
Delia Bolden Elementary School 7:58 a.m. 2:28 p.m.
South Mountain Elementary School 8:03 a.m. 2:33 p.m.
South Mountain Annex 7:53 a.m. 2:23 p.m.
Tuscan Elementary School 8:53 a.m. 3:23 p.m.
Marshall Elementary School 8:53 a.m. 3:23 p.m.
Seth Boyden Elementary School 8:53 a.m. 3:23 p.m.

They will go into effect on September 7th, the first day students are to report to school.

As part of the process of finalizing the new schedule, the District sought feedback from parents, principals, South Orange Maplewood Education Association leaders, Board of Education members, and Parent-Teacher Association leaders. The most substantive feedback came from parents.

Through that feedback, we understand that these changes will bring some challenges to some families. We ask those families for understanding. In creating the new schedules, we also needed to consider how to efficiently dispatch the resources of our transportation providers, Belair and First Student, Inc., and responsibly use the tax dollars needed for this expansion of service.

Reducing the courtesy bussing requirement from the State’s statutory 2-mile threshold to 1.25 miles was a significant undertaking. But now, we are able to fulfill the directive that was approved by the Board of Education and the Board of School Estimate.

Everyone who worked on this endeavor has my sincere gratitude.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent

School District of South Orange & Maplewood

 

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Realtor Allison Ziefert On How Summer Vacations Lead...

Fallen Firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr.—Loving Father to 2...

As Planning Board Reviews Maplewood Theater Block Redevelopment...

OPINION: Supreme Court Ruling Against Affirmative Action Endangers Diversity,...

New Local Business ‘The Rolling Bagel’ Delivers Tasty...

Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces Fall Classes in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE