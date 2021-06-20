South Orange-Maplewood BOE Remembers Moussa Fofana, Calls for Justice

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education spoke about the death of Moussa Fofana at their June 14 meeting.

Fofana was a Columbia High School student who was shot and killed on June 6 at Underhill Field in Maplewood. A vigil was held on June 12 in remembrance of Fofana’s life.

BOE President Thair Joshua said that the Board of Education supports calls for justice following the shooting.

“Anyone who attended Saturday’s vigil heard stories of a young man with a big smile, a warm heart and a wonderful sense of humor,” Joshua said. “We also heard calls for justice and the Board of Education echoes those sentiments.”

Student Representative Lily Forman said that people have been sharing their experiences with and memories of Fofana.

“Over the past week and especially at Saturday evening’s vigil, as Board President Joshua stated, we’ve heard about how caring, funny, motivated, and truly inspirational [Moussa] was, through the words of those who knew and loved him,” Forman said.

Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor said that the community is still healing from Fofana’s death.

“Our community is still experiencing an indescribable heartache of this truly tragic, senseless loss of this young man,” Taylor said.

Joshua said that the Board of Education supports continued counseling for students and staff affected by Fofana’s death.

“Everyone deals with a sudden loss in their own way and the Board fully supports the district’s efforts to provide counseling for students and staff who are dealing with this tragic situation,” Joshua said.

Forman confirmed that counseling services will continue throughout the summer and into next school year. She also encouraged people to support the Fofana family.

“For anyone who hasn’t done so already, please consider making a donation to the Fofana family through gofundme,” Forman said.