South Orange-Maplewood District Provides Fall 2021 Travel Quarantine Guidelines for Unvaccinated

From South Orange-Maplewood School District:

RETURN TO SCHOOL: CDC TRAVEL QUARANTINE GUIDELINES FOR THE UNVACCINATED

August 17, 2021

Dear Parents / Guardians, Students, and Community Members,

As we begin to prepare for a September 2021 return to school, we know that families have pre-planned vacation trips or may be planning for a final trip with their child(ren) to wrap up the summer break. As such, we want to share the most recent travel quarantine guidelines for unvaccinated individuals as per CDC guidance, *NJ Department of Health and input from our local Departments of Health.

A reminder, the first day of school for the District is as follows:

Thursday, September 9: Grades PreK – 7 and 9th grade

Friday, September 10: Grades 8, and 10th – 12th grades

For the purpose of this guidance, domestic travel is defined as travel lasting 24 hours or longer to states or US territories other than contiguous states (i.e., Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Connecticut). NOTE: Fully-vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine.

For unvaccinated persons after you travel:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days* after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel. (For testing options – covid19.nj.gov)

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 full days after travel.

Important Note: The day the family returns is Day Zero. Then count seven or ten full days depending on testing.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR RETURN TO SCHOOL?

Unvaccinated Travelling Student Quarantine Guidelines Grades PreK – 7 and 9 May attend on the first day of school Thurs., September 9 ONLY IF Student returns from travel on September 1 and tests negative on Day 3, 4 or 5 after return | # of Quarantine Days: 7, or Student returns from travel on August 29 and chooses not to test | # of Quarantine Days: 10 Grades 8 and 10 – 12 May attend on the first day of school on Friday, September 10 ONLY IF Student returns from travel on September 2 and tests negative on Day 3, 4 or 5 after return | # of Quarantine Days: 7; or Student returns from travel on August 30 and chooses not to test | # of Quarantine Days: 10

HOW WILL STUDENTS ACCESS THEIR CLASSES DURING QUARANTINE?

If your family does not return by the dates above, your unvaccinated students may access their classes virtually during quarantine. If your student needs a Chromebook to access their classes in the beginning of the school year, Chromebooks may be picked up on the following days:

Dates: Wednesday & Thursday, September 1 – 2, 2021

Times: 9:30am – 3:30pm

Place: Columbia High School (Side Door, Academy Street entrance)

Note: Please make sure that the person picking up the Chromebook is: 1) not exhibiting any symptoms 2) wearing a mask and 3) not supposed to be quarantined due to recent travel or close contact.

Quarantine Chromebook Reservation:

So that our IT department is able to better prepare for distribution, any parent/guardian requesting a Chromebook will need to fill out the attached google form to reserve your Chromebook:

Chromebook Reservation Google Form Link: bit.ly/QuarantineChrRes

To view full CDC guidance for both domestic and international travel for unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals, view the links below:

*Although NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) no longer issues its OWN travel advisory list, it directs us to CDC guidance, as does our local Departments of Health.

Sincerely,

The South Orange & Maplewood School District

Download this letter as a PDF: SOMSD Return to School: CDC Travel Quarantine Guidelines for the Unvaccinated

View/Download Letter from the District website: https://bit.ly/3AMkaU3 | Spanish Translation: bit.ly/3sqa1tc | Haitian Creole Translation: bit.ly/3sp4kvy