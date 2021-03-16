Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood District & Teachers Union Both Claim Victory as Judge Orders Return to Hybrid Ed for 6 & 9th Grade

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-16-2021

Sixth- and ninth-grade students will return to South Orange-Maplewood classrooms — but only those deemed safe by both the school district and the local teachers union — after a judge on Tuesday declined to send all Phase 3 teachers back into classrooms.

“I’m going to deny the temporary restraining order, a . . .

Dear readers, paywall subscriptions help pay for the quality journalism that makes Village Green a trusted news source. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

  • South Orange-Maplewood District & Teachers Union Both Claim Victory as Judge Orders Return to Hybrid Ed for 6 & 9th Grade
    • Cover of John Legend album, 'Bigger Love'
  • Eric Hudson, CHS Class of 2004, Recognized for Work on Grammy Award-Winning Album
  • Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy Annual Meeting to Take Place March 25
  • SOMSD: Grades 6 & 9 to Return for Hybrid In-Person Instruction on Monday, March 22