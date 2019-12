From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

The South Orange-Maplewood School District invites you as we re-engage the community including parents, students, administrators, teachers, staff and concerned citizen regarding the SOMSD Integration Initiative (SII). Join us for an evening . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.