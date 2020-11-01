South Orange-Maplewood K-8 Textbook/Curriculum Materials Update

From SOMSD:

K-8 Families,

There have been many inquiries about when K-8 students will receive curriculum materials. Curriculum material orders were collected from schools and processed throughout the month of July. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, many of our supplies have taken months to arrive in our buildings.

In the past couple of weeks, the C&I Department began receiving reports from principals that orders are beginning to be delivered. Building principals are currently creating a plan with curriculum supervisors and PTAs to distribute materials to students/families. Please keep an eye out for an email from your building principal with instructions for picking up supplies. Enjoy the fall break.