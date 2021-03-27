South Orange-Maplewood School District: Important Spring Break, Reopening Dates & Reminders

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

As we prepare to begin Spring Break, March 29 – April 2 we want to remind families/students of important details and also share some new information. Please see below:

Food Service Distribution

Food Distribution will not be available during Spring Break

Food distribution will resume on Monday, April 5; “grab and go” lunches will be available for pick-up between 12 pm – 2 pm at CHS and Seth Boyden Elementary schools

Post-Spring Break – 2 Week District-Wide Virtual/Remote Instruction (April 5 – 16):

The two-weeks after Spring Break will serve as a quarantine period for staff and families after potential travel. Therefore allowing for the return of families who are selecting an in-person hybrid experience for their children

This means that following spring break, all students, across all grade levels, in all schools will have virtual/remote instruction from April 5 – 16 ;

Scheduling: In order to be as consistent as possible and to lessen the number of transitions for our students all schedules will continue as is during the two-week virtual period post-Spring Break.

Hybrid Instruction will Resume on Monday, April 19

In-person hybrid instruction for students will begin again on April 19 (this includes all Phase 3 students, Pre-K – 2, 6, and 9 as well as any additional grade levels the District will announce for tentative Phase 4 staggered re-entry).

