South Orange-Maplewood School District: Important Spring Break, Reopening Dates & Reminders

Mar-27-2021

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

As we prepare to begin Spring Break, March 29 – April 2 we want to remind families/students of important details and also share some new information. Please see below:

Food Service Distribution

  • Food Distribution will not be available during Spring Break
  • Food distribution will resume on Monday, April 5; “grab and go” lunches will be available for pick-up between 12 pm – 2 pm at CHS and Seth Boyden Elementary schools
  • If you are in need of food support during the break please view additional food support programs & information: https://bit.ly/3w9JAtk

Post-Spring Break – 2 Week District-Wide Virtual/Remote Instruction (April 5 – 16):

  • The two-weeks after Spring Break will serve as a quarantine period for staff and families after potential travel. Therefore allowing for the return of families who are selecting an in-person hybrid experience for their children
  • This means that following spring break, all students, across all grade levels, in all schools will have virtual/remote instruction from April 5 – 16;
  • Scheduling: In order to be as consistent as possible and to lessen the number of transitions for our students all schedules will continue as is during the two-week virtual period post-Spring Break.

Hybrid Instruction will Resume on Monday, April 19

  • In-person hybrid instruction for students will begin again on April 19 (this includes all Phase 3 students, Pre-K – 2, 6, and 9 as well as any additional grade levels the District will announce for tentative Phase 4 staggered re-entry).
  • The District will announce updates for Phase 4 during the week of April 5

Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance w/ COVID-19

  • REMINDER: Any parent/guardian choosing to switch to hybrid instruction must provide an e-signature via Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance with COVID-19 Guidelines in the PowerSchool parent portal. Please submit your e-signature by Tuesday, April 6.
  • You must use a computer or a mobile device web browser to complete the form. The PowerSchool iOS and Android PowerSchool applications are not compatible with our online forms.
  • If you do not agree to comply with COVID-19 Guidelines and the agreement is not electronically signed prior to your child’s return to school, they will not be allowed in the school buildings and must continue their instruction virtually.

