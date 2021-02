South Orange-Maplewood School Kindergarten Integration On Track for Fall; Specifics Still to Be Determined

The plan to integrate public schools in South Orange and Maplewood is on track to begin with incoming kindergarteners this fall and rising sixth-graders next year, Superintendent Ronald Taylor said Monday.

Yet eight months after the Board of Education formally adopted an integration model, the school district still needs to . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.