South Orange-Maplewood School Kindergarten Integration On Track for Fall; Specifics Still to Be Determined

The plan to integrate public schools in South Orange and Maplewood is on track to begin with incoming kindergarteners this fall and rising sixth-graders next year, Superintendent Ronald Taylor said Monday.
Yet eight months after the Board of Education formally adopted an integration model, the school district still needs to . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].