South Orange-Maplewood School Kindergarten Integration On Track for Fall; Specifics Still to Be Determined

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeFeb-12-2021

The plan to integrate public schools in South Orange and Maplewood is on track to begin with incoming kindergarteners this fall and rising sixth-graders next year, Superintendent Ronald Taylor said Monday.

Yet eight months after the Board of Education formally adopted an integration model, the school district still needs to . . .

