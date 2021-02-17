South Orange-Maplewood Schools Move Back to All-Virtual Schedule Beginning Monday, Feb. 22

Download Virtual Schedule – (PDF)

Click here for Spanish or Haitian Creole Translation: http://bit.ly/3au0Xfp

Good Afternoon SOMSD Community,

As the District is forced to resume virtual-only instruction indefinitely we will be reverting back to our September 2020, PreK, K-2, 3-5, Middle School (6-8) and CHS school virtual instruction schedules.

We understand that families and students were greatly anticipating a return back to hybrid instruction, however, at this time in order to ensure that we can offer our students and families as much instructional consistency and quality as possible, it is necessary to return to our previous virtual schedule.

Starting on Monday, February 22, students will follow the virtual schedules as outlined by grade levels in the attachment. This change back to virtual instruction means that:

Cohort A/B at elementary and middle school schedules are no longer applicable (during virtual-only instruction).

Elementary and middle school students will follow their building virtual schedules, Monday – Friday, as shared below.

CHS will revert back to A/B day schedules as outlined in the virtual schedule shared in this document.

Special Services and ELL students remain a priority and as soon as a resolution is reached regarding services, additional information will be forthcoming to families. Please continue to follow the assigned building virtual schedule as shared below.

Foodservice distribution will continue and be provided daily from 12 pm – 2 pm at CHS and Seth Boyden Elementary school.

Please note, once we are able to resume back to hybrid instruction, schedules may once again need to shift to accommodate the cohort models.

Technology

District Chromebooks & Hotspots are available for families in need. Please email [email protected] if you would like to borrow a device. Technology staff members will coordinate pick-up times at the District’s Administration offices. If you need general technical support with a district student device, please email [email protected].

We regret the inconvenience and disruption these changes create for our District families, however, we will continue to work with our administrators and staff to meet our students’ educational needs. Please contact your building administrator with any additional scheduling questions.

The PreK – 12 virtual-only schedules can also be accessed on our website at: http://bit.ly/3au0Xfp

South Orange & Maplewood School District