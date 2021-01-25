South Orange-Maplewood Schools to Be Remote, PSAT Canceled Tuesday Due to Winter Storm

South Orange-Maplewood School District Superintendent Ronald Taylor announced Monday night that all classes will be held online only on Tuesday, Jan. 26, due to a winter storm expected to bring icy conditions and snow to the region.

In addition, the PSAT that was to be held at Columbia High School is canceled.

Taylor made the announcement at Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, which was held online for the tenth month in a row amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Various school districts throughout the state were moving to online-only classes on Tuesday, NJ.com reported.

SOMSD sent the following email on Monday night:

Good Evening Parents/Guardians:

Due to the pending inclement weather and as a precautionary measure for our staff and students, the District will implement virtual (remote) instruction for all students tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26 (teachers will work from home). We will resume with a return to in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 27. Central office staff will also be working virtually and all school activities are canceled. In addition, there will be no transportation for OOD (out of District) students and food services will not be distributing meals.

Please note, the PSAT scheduled for Columbia High School is canceled. Principal Sanchez will follow-up with additional updates to impacted students and staff.

South Orange & Maplewood School District

Español:

Buenas Noches Padres:

Debido a las inclemencias del tiempo pendientes y como medida de precaución para nuestro personal y estudiantes, el Distrito implementará instrucción virtual (remota) para todos los estudiantes mañana, martes 26 de enero (los maestros trabajarán desde casa). Reanudaremos con un regreso a la instrucción en persona el miércoles 27 de enero.

Distrito escolar de South Orange y Maplewood

Kreyòl Ayisyen:

Bonswa Paran,

Akòz move tan an annatant ak kòm yon mezi prekosyon pou anplwaye nou yo ak elèv yo, Distri a pral aplike vityèl (aleka) enstriksyon pou tout elèv demen, Madi, 26 janvye (pwofesè yo ap travay nan kay). Nou pral rekòmanse ak yon retou nan ansèyman an pèsòn nan Mèkredi, 27 janvye.

South Orange & Maplewood Distri Lekòl la