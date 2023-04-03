South Orange-Maplewood Taps Paul Brubaker to Head School District Communications

From SOMSD:

On the recommendation of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor, the South Orange & Maplewood School District Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Paul Brubaker as the district’s Multi-Media Communications Specialist. The appointment officially goes into effect on July 1.

Brubaker has an extensive background in media and communications and as a high school social studies teacher. He comes to the district as the former communications director of Paterson Public Schools, where he has worked since 2018.

“We welcome Mr. Brubaker to our administrative team and we have every confidence that he will enable us to achieve our goals of raising the profile of the South Orange & Maplewood District, and all of the great accomplishments of our students and staff,” said Taylor.

“I want to thank Dr. Taylor, the Board of Education commissioners, and the South Orange and Maplewood School District community for this tremendous opportunity,” said Brubaker. “I am looking forward to joining the dynamic team in the district, and working to make sure that district communications are consistent and clear while promoting the good works of the students and staff.”

During his tenure at Paterson Public Schools, Brubaker’s efforts were recognized by the New Jersey School Public Relations Association in 2022 with a first-place award in media relations. All the while, Brubaker held clear, informative communication with parents and guardians as the top priority, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic had closed school buildings.

Previously, Brubaker worked as a reporter for The Star-Ledger, The Herald News, and The Montclair Times.

Brubaker holds a bachelor’s degree in history and journalism from Fordham University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Caldwell University. He holds certifications as a social studies teacher and supervisor. He lives in Montclair with his wife, Lynette. They have three children, all of whom attend public high school.

See Brubaker’s full bio here:

