South Orange-Maplewood Teachers Union Declares Impasse in Contract Negotiations

The South Orange-Maplewood Education Association has declared a formal impasse in contract negotiations with the South Orange-Maplewood School District and Board of Education following a meeting on Sept. 23.

The union — which represents teachers and other non-administration staff — has been working without a contract since June 30, 2024.

In a statement, SOMEA representatives wrote that the district was asking “SOMEA to enter into a contract offering less of an increase than our prior contract. This would have in no way remediated the material gap we still face with our Salary Guide as compared to neighboring districts which have frankly not had to shoulder the Herculean issues present in this District due to the ineptitude and callous disregard of the District.”

The statement announced that union members would “demonstrate our worth by continuing to work-to-contract and voice our outrage on Thursday, September 26th by walking in protest from South Orange Middle School at 6:00 pm to the Board Meeting.”

SOMEA leaders also accused Supt. Jason Bing of “malicious efforts to turn the community against SOMEA and SOMEA members against one another.”

Village Green asked SOMEA President Rocio Lopez to explain the “malicious efforts” comment and for details regarding the negotiations. Lopez said she would provide information at a later time.

Village Green also reached out to Bing and the negotiating team for comment.

In a statement shared with SOMSD families and with Village Green late on Sept. 23, Bing wrote that “the district remains committed to working towards a fair and equitable contract and is still open to further negotiations. We believe that continued dialogue is the best path to reaching an agreement that supports our teachers, students, and the entire school community.” Bing also shared specific information on proposed wage increase rates being negotiated and wrote, “Were [the Board of Education] to meet SOMEA’s current 6% salary increase and massive longevity demands, it would mean programming cuts, staff cuts, and significantly less for our students.” See Bing’s full letter below.

Read SOMEA’s full statement here:

September 23, 2024

Your SOMEA Negotiations Team met on September 23rd from 4:00 until 5:00 pm to prepare for negotiations. We previously requested that the District Negotiations Team respect our time and be prepared to commence on time at 5:00 pm. At 5:10

pm, Superintendent Bing walked in to tell us that the District’s attorney was running late, and they could not start until after 5:30 pm. So once again the District left our SOMEA Negotiations Team waiting. Once they finally sat at the table, we provided

our counter proposal to the District’s meager proposal from September 12th. It then took the District one hour to come back and provide an overall lower proposal than even the last time, by moving from a range in the first year to a specific amount at the lowest end of that range for years two and three. The District would ask SOMEA to enter into a contract offering less of an increase than our prior contract. This would have in no way remediated the material gap we still face with our Salary Guide as compared to neighboring districts which have frankly not had to shoulder the Herculean issues present in this District due to the ineptitude and callous disregard of the District. After much discussion, our SOMEA Negotiations Team recognized the futility of any further discussions with the District Team which has failed once again to negotiate in good faith. After SOMEA declared impasse, Board Member Mr. Vadlamani responded, “Excellent.” Superintendent Bing did not come back to the table.

In light of the District’s epic failure to present us with a proposal that even begins to acknowledge the worth of our members and which adequately compensates us for the increasing demands of this administration, which seeks to do less and less and

ask more and more of members, while enjoying salary increases without any negotiation, combined with Superintendent Bing’s malicious efforts to turn the community against SOMEA and SOMEA members against one another, it is essential that we demonstrate our worth by continuing to work-to-contract and voice our outrage on Thursday, September 26th by walking in protest from South Orange Middle School at 6:00 pm to the Board Meeting.

SOMEA is worthy, and we will rally our members and the community to convey to the District that they must enter into an agreement which fully recognizes our value to this community.

Your SOMEA Negotiations Team,

Rocio Lopez – President, CHS

Shira Lincoln – Vice President, Marshall Elementary

Patrice Massung – Negotiations Chair, Marshall Elementary

Cheryl Hernandez – CHS

Lori Martling – CHS

Dallas Duffey – MMS

Read Supt. Bing’s full statement here:

September 23, 2024

Dear Community,

I am writing to inform you that SOMEA (South Orange Maplewood Education Association) has formally declared an impasse in our ongoing contract negotiations with the district. Despite extensive discussions and efforts to resolve key issues, an agreement has not been reached. While the union has taken this step, the district remains committed to working towards a fair and equitable contract and is still open to further negotiations. We believe that continued dialogue is the best path to reaching an agreement that supports our teachers, students, and the entire school community.

As many are aware, the Board offered and SOMEA agreed to meet on September 23rd in advance of our October 8th pre-scheduled negotiations date. SOMEA advised us in advance to prepare for a longer night of negotiations. As transparency is important to the SOMSD (South Orange Maplewood School District) Community, we want to present the updated numbers exchanged in negotiations.

Starting in March 2024, SOMEA’s initial demand was 7.0% for three years (SY:24-25, 25-26, 26-27). In July 2024, they reduced it to 6.95% for each year. The Board offered 3.0% at the July meeting. SOMEA’s counter in August was 6.5% for 2024-25, and ranges of 4-5% for 2025-26, and 4-5% for 2026-27.

At the September 12th bargaining session (meeting #9), in order to move negotiations forward, the Board offered to negotiate within a range of 3.5-4.5% for 2024-25, 3-4% for 2025-26 and 3-4% for 2026-27. SOMEA responded with demands of 6.5% for 2024-25, 4.5% for 2025-26, and 4.5% for 2026-27 with a willingness to accept a 4.0% increase in years 2 and 3 if the board increases longevity as follows:

After 10 Years $5,000 (new)

After 15 Years currently $3,000/ increase to $10,000

After 20 Years currently $3,500/ increase to $15,000

After 25 Years currently $4,000/ increase to $20,000

[Longevity refers to the duration of an individual’s employment with a particular organization. It is often associated with an employee’s ability to maintain consistent, long-term service in their job or career path, showing dedication, adaptability, and sustained performance over time.]

The proposed longevity increase for existing recipients would raise the cost by $2,564,300.

The Board countered with the range from 3.5-4.5% for 2024-25 and increased its negotiating floor to 3.25% in the second and third years understanding that such a longevity increase would fiscally damage the district.

This evening, September 23rd, SOMEA countered at 6.0% for 2024-25, 4% for 2025-26, and 4% for 2026-27 and maintained the increase of $2,564,300 to existing longevity payments and the new longevity step of $5,000 for those with 10 years of experience.

At 6:30 PM, the Board offered 3.7% for 2024-25 and reiterated 3.25% for 2025-26 and 3.25% for 2026-27, which continued to be within the ranges that it had offered to SOMEA to negotiate within.

Rather than countering the Board, at 7:30 PM SOMEA advised the Board that it intends to file for impasse. The Board does not agree that the parties are at an impasse and so advised SOMEA. The County Averages for the next three years are 3.77%, 3.78%, and 3.72%, which includes school districts that were major recipients of increased school funding under the State formula, SOMSD was not such a recipient. SOMEA’s demands far exceed the County Average and even more significantly exceed the State averages (3.73%, 3.59%, 3.56%) for three-year contracts beginning in 2024-25.

The Board remains absolutely committed to continuing to negotiate a very equitable contract mindful of the County Average. Our goal is to continue to compensate our educators, over 540 of which have earned advanced degrees. The Board values its teachers and wants to pay and support them while working within its budget. The Board’s ultimate obligation remains to the students by maintaining its programming offerings, its arts, activities, and athletics, its special services, and ensuring student readiness for post-secondary education and career opportunities. Were it to meet SOMEA’s current 6% salary increase and massive longevity demands, it would mean programming cuts, staff cuts, and significantly less for our students.

The Board offered to maintain the October 8th meeting date. SOMEA advised us that they are at their negotiations floor and would only entertain another proposal from the Board, even though the Board made the last increased offer. The Board is desirous of reaching a settlement and believes a very fair agreement can be arrived at that will not mortgage the future of its students.

Thank you,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools

