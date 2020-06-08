Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange Maplewood to Conduct Annual Evaluation of Dr Taylor, June 13

By access_timeJun-08-2020

The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education will meet virtually on June 13, at 10am to evaluate superintendent Dr. Taylor in closed/executive session.

Dr. Ronald Taylor has been on the job as Superintendent of the South Orange Maplewood School District for almost a year. Though he was selected by the Board of Education in April 2019, his first day working in the district was July 8, 2019.

Dr. Ronald Taylor at Integration Symposium January 8, 2020 (Bruno Navarro)

For more about Dr. Taylor, read Bruno J. Navarro’s report on a meet-and-greet the district held for Dr. Taylor and the community in April here.

See details in the BOE’s notification below.

Download (DOCX, 25KB)

Other Stories

  • South Orange Maplewood to Conduct Annual Evaluation of Dr Taylor, June 13
  • June 8: Essex County Reports 18,059 Cases of COVID-19, 1,706 Deaths
  • Maplewood Township to Offer COVID-19 Viral and Antibody Testing at Community Pool, June 8-12
  • The Cassidy Set to Reopen for Takeout June 9 in Maplewood, Outdoor Dining to Follow