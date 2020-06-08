South Orange Maplewood to Conduct Annual Evaluation of Dr Taylor, June 13

The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education will meet virtually on June 13, at 10am to evaluate superintendent Dr. Taylor in closed/executive session.

Dr. Ronald Taylor has been on the job as Superintendent of the South Orange Maplewood School District for almost a year. Though he was selected by the Board of Education in April 2019, his first day working in the district was July 8, 2019.

For more about Dr. Taylor, read Bruno J. Navarro’s report on a meet-and-greet the district held for Dr. Taylor and the community in April here.

See details in the BOE’s notification below.

