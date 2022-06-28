TSTI’s Preschool Offers ‘Summer Toddler Time’ For Kids and Caregivers Starting July 6

From Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel:

Looking for fun and friends this summer for your toddler? Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel’s award-winning preschool, the Iris Family Center for Early Childhood Education, is hosting Summer Toddler Time on six select Wednesday mornings this summer for children ages 14 – 24 months.

Classes are Wednesday mornings starting July 6 from 9:15am-10:15am. Each session will feature play, music and discovery for caregivers and their toddlers. The dates are July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10. The fee is $125. Registration is now open to the public.

Visit https:// templeshareytefiloisrael. shulcloud.com/form/Summer- Toddler-Time-2022

Located in South Orange, NJ, Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel is an inclusive Reform congregation committed to developing and fostering a joyous lifelong Jewish experience.