Schools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

TSTI’s Preschool Offers ‘Summer Toddler Time’ For Kids and Caregivers Starting July 6

by Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel
written by Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel:

Looking for fun and friends this summer for your toddler? Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel’s award-winning preschool, the Iris Family Center for Early Childhood Education, is hosting Summer Toddler Time on six select Wednesday mornings this summer for children ages 14 – 24 months.

Classes are Wednesday mornings starting July 6 from 9:15am-10:15am. Each session will feature play, music and discovery for caregivers and their toddlers. The dates are July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10. The fee is $125. Registration is now open to the public.

Visit https://templeshareytefiloisrael.shulcloud.com/form/Summer-Toddler-Time-2022

Located in South Orange, NJ, Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel is an inclusive Reform congregation committed to developing and fostering a joyous lifelong Jewish experience.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Revised Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Special...

Amid Confusion About Process, BOE Will Vote Wednesday...

The Achieve Foundation Thanks Its Volunteer Tutors At...

SOPAC Announces Laughs in the Loft Lineup for...

Forum Showcases Progress South Orange & Maplewood Have...

Luxe45 Shoppers Receive 25% Off During Celebrate Summer...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE