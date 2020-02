From Tuscan Elementary School:

Tuscan Elementary School’s 1st Level Spelling Bee held Wednesday, February 5 was a huge success! Twenty-eight spelling bee finalists in grades 3-5 competed in front of a full audience of peers, teachers and support staff. The spelling bee was exciting and nerve-racking, and the audience enthusiastically cheered . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.