Two Columbia High School Art Students Exhibit Works at NJ Teen Arts Festival  

From SOMSD:

EDISON, N.J. – Two Columbia High School (CHS) sophomores were selected to exhibit their works at the 2024 N.J. Teen Arts Festival at Middlesex County College on Wednesday.

Mylah Hutton’s acrylic painting “Take the Bull By The Horns” and Z Hunt’s gouache painting “The Kraken” were on display as part of the three-day annual event, during which young artists, teachers, and professional artists critically analyze students’ artwork, performances, and group presentations.

The festival also included workshops and master classes to help students develop perceptual, intellectual, and technical skills; as well as gain cultural awareness and understanding and develop personal aesthetic values.

“This year had so many great additions,” said CHS Art Teacher Kandice Stewart. “Many students enjoyed figure drawing with the live model, the workshop of metalworking, and the workshop on special effects, which allowed students to practice make-up effects on their bodies.”

This year, CHS students at the festival had the benefit of seeing CHS Art Teacher Alexandra Cappucci winning the New Jersey Art Educator of the Year award, which Stewart called the highlight of the event.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled to have been awarded the Art Educator of the Year award, and cannot thank enough the administration, teachers, community members and students who have been instrumental to my success as an educator,” said Cappucci. “This honor has only motivated me further in my mission to build an expansive learning community of artists, students, and teachers so that all students have the opportunity to engage with and pursue the arts.”

Also on hand for the award ceremony were New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) President Sean Spiller and NJEAVice-President Steve Beatty.