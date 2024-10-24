ElectionMaplewoodOpinionSchools / KidsSouth Orange

VIDEO: BOE Candidates Spar on Accountability Vs. Stability, Playing Fields, More

by
The Village Green
The seven candidates vying for three seats on the nine-person South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education answered questions on the Intentional Integration Initiative, playing fields and artificial turf, school breakfasts, English language arts, cellphones, and more, at a forum sponsored by the Hilton Neighborhood Association at The Woodland in Maplewood on October 23.

The forum was moderated by Mary Boehner of the HNA.

Seated from left to right in the video are Bimal Kapadia, Deirdre Brown, Jeff Bennett, Qawi Telesford, Bethany Joseph, Arun Vadlamani, and Paul Stephan.

Watch the forum here:

