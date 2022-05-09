Achieve Announces Two Virtual Cooking Programs As Part of Its ‘Nights of 100 Dinners’ Fundraiser

From The Achieve Foundation

As part of its annual Nights of 100 Dinners fundraiser, this year Achieve proudly presents two fun and inspiring virtual cooking events hosted by chefs who are part of the South Orange-Maplewood School District community. Registration is open and all are welcome! Learn more or purchase tickets for only $25 now at achievefoundation.org.

Join Achieve on Friday, May 13th at 6:30 PM for a family-friendly Make Your Own Pizza online food demonstration courtesy of Cooking with Jacob. Jacob is a 5th grader at Seth Boyden who turned his love of cooking into a quarantine-inspired recipe book during the pandemic, and which in turn has made him an internet sensation. This program is perfect for kids (and adults!).



On Sunday, May 15 at 11AM, join another local celebrity, Chef Jason DeBriere for Build-a-Biscuit Brunch cooking class. Chef DeBriere has worked with acclaimed chefs in San Francisco and New York, has cooked on television alongside Martha Stewart, and while working at Peels restaurant in NYC, perfected a legendary brunch. When he’s not working as head of R&D for Tacombi restaurant group, Jason can be found making meals at home, coaching softball, and being dad to his 1st and 3rd graders.

Achieve Foundation Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri said, “We are excited to be trying something different this year — new ways of bringing people together over food to raise funds for Achieve programs that promote high-quality education throughout our community’s public schools.”

And it’s not too late to host a gathering of your own (it doesn’t have to be a dinner!) to benefit Achieve and SOMSD students and educators. The concept is simple: Volunteer hosts open their homes (or yards) to friends and neighbors; in turn, their guests make a donation to Achieve. Email 100dinners@achievefoundation.org to learn more.

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4 million for programs that support public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.