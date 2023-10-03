CommunityFreeHealth & WellnessMaplewoodSouth OrangeSponsored

Free Depression Screening at DeHart Community Center on Saturday, October 7

by
written by StrongMinds America
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From StrongMinds America:

On October 7th we will be offering Free Depression Screening for Essex County residents 16 & up at DeHart Community Center, located at 120 Burnet Ave, Maplewood, NJ, from 1-5 pm. This event aims to raise awareness about mental health issues, specifically depression, and promote early screening and intervention. You will also learn the signs and symptoms of depression from licensed mental health clinicians. We understand the pressing need for mental health support, and as an organization, we are dedicated to addressing this need through accessible and culturally competent services with licensed mental health professionals. Snacks and Refreshments will be provided, we recommend arriving early for accommodations.

For those unable to attend the event in person, we are offering the option to schedule an in-person screening by emailing us at screening@strongminds.org. We encourage everyone, regardless of their current mental state, to participate and help us spread the message of hope and support.

 

Related Articles

Watershed Literary Events Presents: October 15 Reading with...

Revamped Journalism at CHS Has a New Instructor

CHS Student Rep: Increased Transparency Has Given Students...

Clinton Elementary 5th-Graders ‘Chalk Up’ First Day of...

As More Students of Color Enroll in AP...

Maplewood NJ Transit Bus Garage Getting $68M Upgrade...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE