Free Depression Screening at DeHart Community Center on Saturday, October 7

From StrongMinds America:

On October 7th we will be offering Free Depression Screening for Essex County residents 16 & up at DeHart Community Center, located at 120 Burnet Ave, Maplewood, NJ, from 1-5 pm. This event aims to raise awareness about mental health issues, specifically depression, and promote early screening and intervention. You will also learn the signs and symptoms of depression from licensed mental health clinicians. We understand the pressing need for mental health support, and as an organization, we are dedicated to addressing this need through accessible and culturally competent services with licensed mental health professionals. Snacks and Refreshments will be provided, we recommend arriving early for accommodations.

For those unable to attend the event in person, we are offering the option to schedule an in-person screening by emailing us at screening@strongminds.org. We encourage everyone, regardless of their current mental state, to participate and help us spread the message of hope and support.