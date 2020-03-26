Business Maplewood Sponsored

Maplewood Village — What’s Open, What’s Closed, Who Delivers as of March 26

From the Maplewood Village Alliance, updated as of March 26, 2020:

Corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood Village. Photo by Joy Yagid.

Maplewood Village merchants are working hard to continue to service their customers in these uncertain times. Below is a list of most of the merchants (food/drink, retail/services and classes/lessons/health and wellness) and a description of how they are currently operating or if they are closed until further notice. Please support them however you can until we’re on the other side of this pandemic. Until then, be safe, be strong, be healthy! We can’t wait to see you in person again! 

Here’s the latest as of March 26, 2020:

Download (PDF, 193KB)

