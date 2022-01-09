Mark Slade: 10 Seller Rules for a Successful Real Estate Transaction

Putting Our Money where our proverbial mouths are!

Over the course of the past 12 years, I have learned a lot about Real Estate and how the market works and I’m happy and proud to say that our (MaryCeu Nunes and me) combined experience and accumulated knowledge as listing agents allows us to operate as a science with RESULTS! We are proud to say that our sellers consistently make the most MONEY (I’ve even written a book about this subject which you can request from me by texting me at 917-797-5059) from the sale of their properties and in 2021, our listing clients SOLD their homes for more than $2 Million over their asking prices.

Helping our clients achieve these incredible results is something we are very passionate about. In fact, we are so committed to our clients and the advice we provide to them, that we are willing to put our money where our proverbial mouths are: this year alone, we “advanced” almost $100,000* through our Slade Team Concierge Services, to help our sellers prepare their homes in an effort to ensure them achieve the results they deserve.

Why are we so passionate and why do we loan them money via our concierge program, interest free I might add? It’s because we have seen true results with sellers that bought and then had to resell in less than a year. This scenario presents quite a challenge as buyers are quite internet savvy and will try to compare before and after pics whenever possible. Therefore, if no work was done to the property, it can be very hard to sell for more than they recently paid for the home. The same rules apply to houses that haven’t had much work done to them over the past 10-20 years or more. This is why prepping the house—painting and obvious repairs—is important and staging then helps to create a new and fresh impression on buyers. The sum total of our efforts—advice, service personnel referrals, on-site review of progress, staging, etc.—gives the sellers the opportunity to “flip their own house,” which gives our clients maximum return on their investment.

If you are considering selling your home, we would be happy to come by and take a look at your property and if we are hired, we would be happy to help you fully understand, facilitate and undertake the steps to ensure you will get the MOST MONEY FOR YOUR HOME!

In the meantime, here is our guide to the SELLER RULES FOR A SUCCESSFUL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION:

The true value of a property is what a buyer is willing to pay for it. Your best chance to secure the most money for the sale of a Seller’s property is to create a best First Impression. To provide for or create a best First Impression, the marketing—photos, videos, 360-degree virtual tours and floor plans—have to be top “notch.” The First Impression is not a singular event, it is best managed with multiple walk throughs and any related preparations that would include decluttering, painting, and repairs, as well as staging, are most beneficial. A fresh coat of paint, in current fashionable colors, can be very beneficial. Staging can easily add 3-7% more value to the property. Repairs of unsightly items are highly recommended to increase the value of the property. Your agent should demonstrable success in negotiating. Your agent should also be savvy when it comes to managing home inspection requests. Your agent needs to make sure the contract dates are managed to ensure moneys are deposited when scheduled, the mortgage commitment date is met, title is being reviewed, loan payoffs and a HELOC freeze letter (if the latter is necessary) has been secured in a timely fashion so you get to the closing “table” and are able to make your next move.

That being said, not every seller gets this guidance and those that do may not have the wherewithal or the finances to undertake the steps that would net them the most money for their property. This means they are leaving money on the table. Let’s face it, most people have heard of Zillow and are likely to have surfed Zillow, looking at the online value for their property, but they focus on the Big BOLDED $ value. If you look carefully, there is actually a range that can vary by as much as 30% on either end; properties that are newly renovated sell for substantially more than similar properties that aren’t newly renovated. Our concierge program helps sellers that want to achieve the actual best sales price, but don’t have the cash flow or resources to do so and we are happy to help them achieve the best results.

