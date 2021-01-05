Mark Slade: South Orange 2020 Real Estate Roundup

It is now 2021, thankfully, and I expect we all have high hopes for returning to some kind of normal. While 2020 was a challenging year for us all, our local Real Estate Market was hotter than ever. Here are some of the fun facts:

1. Average price for a home sold in 2020 rose 6% over the previous year to $703,763

2. Sold Price vs List Price performed at 103.2% of Average List Price, the prior year we were flat.

3. The number of $1,000,000 homes sold rose to 24 in 2020 vs. 15 in 2019, so just over a 50% increase in $1M Plus.

4. We saw a HUGE increase in the number of homes that sold for over asking=54%, this represents a shift of 6% more than the previous year.

5. Another 15% of the homes sold, sold for asking price, giving us almost 70% sold for asking price or above.

6. Highest Closed Price for 2020 was $1,451,000 for a home in the Montrose.

7. Highest list price was $1,399,000 in The Manors and sold for full asking.

8. The number of homes sold showed a nice gain for 2020, totaling 291, versus the 268 sold in 2019.

9. The number of DAYS ON MARKET did increase slightly from 34.0 to 36.7, showing an 8% worsening, as the only negative factor in 2020 for South Orange Real Estate.

10. In the $1,000,000 home market, 15 of the 25 Homes sold for over $1,000,000 closed for asking or above.

Forecasts call for a continuation of these trends for the next 9 months*, all things being equal; that means that interest rates would stay at their close to all time lows and joblessness doesn’t increase further.

*according to Jeffrey Otteau from Otteau Group, New Jersey’s most prolific appraisal and real estate advisory company.

