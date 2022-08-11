Realtor Vanessa Pollock Announces the Release of Issue 4 of ‘The Pollock Journal’

From Pollock Properties Group:

Pollock Journal: Transformation

ISSUE 4 OF ‘THE POLLOCK JOURNAL’ HITS 16k+ MAILBOXES NEXT WEEK!

Dear Neighbors,

This issue, the 4th Pollock Journal, focuses on the idea of transformation. This particular Summer I am deeply aware of transformation within my own life. As you saw in our very first issue of the Journal, my Husband and I have been transforming our own personal “Fixer Upper” for the last two years, and it is just now beginning to feel like home. We have transformed almost every room in our house by both form and function, but it has taken these two years to create memories within the walls to make it a home that feels like who we are as a family. And then just like that, we transformed again when our oldest child recently moved out – isn’t that just like life? As we transform and change as people through the seasons of life, our memories and stories stack up and shape us more and more.

In this Issue, I invite you to see inside the transformation of some beloved clients’ South Orange home, where the memories are just getting started. Kate and Kofi underwent a major home renovation that took over a year to complete, but has been one of the most beautiful transformations I have seen to date. You may have driven by it and wondered what it looked like inside, and now you get to see it. I want to personally thank Kate and Kofi for allowing us all to have this peek inside their gorgeous home!

This issue, sponsored by Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate, hits Maplewood and South Orange mailboxes early next week, and it is inserted inside of Matters Magazine. You will not only enjoy the beautiful renovation transformation of Kate and Kofi’s home, but also some “before & afters” of homes that Pollock Properties Group has transformed for sale.

In conclusion, should you need us, we are here to help you transform your home for market, so that you can make top dollar on your sale. You can reach us at 973-544-8484. We truly hope you enjoy the issue – don’t forget to look inside the Matters Magazine front cover for it & thank you for reading!

With love and gratitude,

Vanessa Pollock

REALTOR/Sales Associate. #CareServeGive #ClosingforaCause

SOMA’s #1 team for families served

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams Premier Properties

973-376-0033 office, 518 Millburn Ave, Short Hills NJ 07078