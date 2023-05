From the MAPSO Against Gun Violence Rally:

As National Gun Violence Awareness Day approaches, members of the MAPSO community have come together to organize the MAPSO Against Gun Violence Rally! On Saturday, June 3rd at 12 pm we will be meeting at Maplewood Town Hall to listen to speakers and call for action! If you want to volunteer or attend, please fill out this quick form. While it is not required to attend it is highly encouraged. We hope to see you there!

