South Orange Creates COVID-19 Open Businesses Directory

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

As we heed government warnings, practice social distancing, and stay at home, many local restaurants, shops and services are finding creative ways to bring their business offerings to you. From curbside pick-up and virtual shopping to online music lessons and daily workout sessions, there are still numerous ways to support the independent businesses that make South Orange so special.

Visit our dining, shopping and wellness & services pages to see what businesses are open and how they are operating. Remember to check back frequently as things are changing rapidly. We’ll strive to keep these pages current: https://southorangecovid19. com/business.

It is our hope that by continuing to find ways to bring you the food, goods and services you’ve grown to love and depend on from your local businesses, you’ll feel more secure and connected to our community during this uncertain time.

Many of you are asking how to support our local businesses at this time. Consider a grabbing a ready-to-go dinner. Live stream your yoga session while your kids take an online guitar lesson. Buy a gift card for a future date. Tag #SOMAopenforbiz when sharing how you are supporting local businesses. Above all, think “local first” when purchasing those essential supplies. It all makes a difference and we thank you.

Remember, shelter-in-place, keep your outings to the essentials and #keep6feet!