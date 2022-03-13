Summit Downtown, Inc. Announces the ‘Find the Hilltop Bunny’ Challenge

From Summit Downtown, Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is celebrating the arrival of Spring with another awesome virtual scavenger hunt! The Find Our Hilltop Bunny will pique the interests of adults and kids alike as they try and figure out where the Hilltop Bunny is hidden each day.

Starting on Monday, April 4 and each day through April 12, they will post a photo of the Hilltop Bunny hidden somewhere in downtown Summit; it might be a shop window or an outdoor location, it will be up to you to figure out where it is located so you can enter your selection on their website. A new picture every day offers multiple chances to enter to win! One random winner will be selected on Wednesday, April 13 to win a giant Easter basket featuring a $250 Summit VISA Gift Card and a wonderful selection of treats and gifts from downtown Summit businesses. One entry per day and no purchase necessary to enter. See you in Summit!

For the perfect gift any time of year, purchase a Summit VISA Gift Card! Gift cards can be purchased online or at the Summit Downtown, Inc office at 18 Bank St, Suite 101.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.