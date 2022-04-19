Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel Honors Longtime Educational Directors with a Special Celebration on April 24

From Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel

Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel will honor its two Education Directors, Carol Paster and Mindy Schreff, for their years of dedication and hard work at a special all-ages event on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3:45pm.

The celebration will honor Carol Paster for 30 years as Director of the Iris Family Center for Early Childhood Education, and Mindy Schreff for 10 years as Director of the Linda and Rudy Slucker Religious School.

Lauren Byers, the Preschool’s Family Outreach Coordinator, says, “If you ask a group of people at TSTI what brought them to our preschool, more often than not you’ll get the same response: Carol Paster. Carol has created a community in which each individual feels important, understood and seen. I don’t know a single person who doesn’t feel immense gratitude and love for our amazing leader.”

Monica Hafif, Religious School Board Chair, says, “Mindy’s dedication to the children’s religious school education and to the temple is unparalleled. Not only does she make religious school fun, she’s supportive and loves the kids, which is evident in everything she does.”

Shira Klein, aka ShirLaLa, will perform at 4:00pm. Known for her “outrageously hip Jewish kiddie rock,” Shira Klein is an award-winning New York-based performer and musical educator.

Former students and families, friends, and teachers are all invited to attend. Please RSVP by visiting tsti.org/educators.

Located in South Orange, NJ, Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel is an inclusive Reform congregation committed to developing and fostering a joyous lifelong Jewish experience.