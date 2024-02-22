The CannaBoss Lady Celebrates its 4th Year Anniversary for CBD Boutique and Reflects on 2023

From The CannaBoss Lady:

This month we are celebrating our 4th Year Anniversary of the CannaBoss Lady CBD shop which was instrumental in the expansion of the Dispensary, Elevated CannaBoss Lady. We celebrate with a “Year in Review of 2023” with its state-wide accolades, new dispensary launch and stellar staff. Jill Cohen, founder of The CannaBoss Lady, has always been intentional about giving back to her community, curating a diverse staff, and cultivating an inviting environment that extends to exceptional customer service.















A woman-owned business with a focus on social impact, The CannaBoss Lady sets its sights on making an impact in 2024. First, let’s reflect on the highs of 2023 in this Year in Review:

2023 accolades and firsts: The CannaBoss Lady was named CBD Shop of the Year by public vote and awarded by NJ Cannabis Insider. This Pioneer is the first solely woman-owned cannabis business in Maplewood, 2nd in the state of New Jersey and the first adult-recreational dispensary to open in Essex County. After a soft opening in August, the dispensary had a Grand Opening block party for the local community to enjoy Jamaican and Mexican food, brand product vendors, a Live band and DJ.

Cultivated a diverse team: From federal expungement recipients to cannabis experts, the team brings their unique perspectives and passion for the industry to the dispensary’s hands-on customer experience. The team is made up of a diverse group of individuals from different religions, genders and race backgrounds.















CannaBoss Lady Team’s Reflections:

Juvens – “One of the things I like most about working here is meeting like-minded people in the industry and its growth. Friendsgiving was a memorable moment. There was lots of love, laughs, and good food!”

Lisa – “I am fortunate to work for a company that promotes products aimed at improving people’s lives. One such product has helped me deal with anxiety and given me a fresh perspective on life. I appreciate how Jill empowers us to grow as a person and in the cannabis industry.

Audley – “Working here has been a great experience and we try to get our customers the right products. One of my memorable moments from 2023 was our grand opening–we had a lot of people here and it was a great day.”

James – “I love working here because of our strong, independent owner/founder Jill Cohen. She has been so good to me, she provided me with an opportunity I would not have had otherwise. Going to see the different dispensaries and vendors in the state of New Jersey was a highlight last year, from cultivators and manufacturers, it was great to see the people striving to provide everyone with cannabis.”

Neriya – “I love working here! Everyone is so chill. My favorite thing is the interior design here, I’m obsessed with it. My favorite product is a pipe called the Wizard shaped like two mushrooms–it’s very whimsical. Friendsgiving was my favorite memory and second favorite is when we had an event in the dispensary with a DJ, it was so much fun!”

Many Field Trips & Outings: Jill took the team on tours of dispensaries and cultivation sites around Northern Jersey to observe firsthand the production process, support other cannabis businesses, and get insights from our peers. She also hosted a Friendsgiving at her home the day before Thanksgiving for her entire team and their significant others, which included infused turkey and product tasting.

10 Bags of Non-Perishable Food & Toys collected: To give to those in need during the holidays, items were collected for Isaiah House. This homeless shelter has continues to nourish and support Essex County’s most vulnerable families since 1998.

4 Artists Exhibited: Local artists in Essex County, are showcased on the Dispensary’s Art Wall for an entire month. The artists are promoted through all channels, get a “meet the artist” event, and keep 100% of the proceeds. Ken Stanek, Rachel Purzan, Helena Chywski, Curtis Grayson, Sandra Charlap

Many Sponsored Events & Memberships: community outreach and support is one of our top priorities. To name a few…Boss Lady Empowerment Brunch, Menopause workshops, SOMA Coalition of Race MLK Day, Isaiah House Homeless Shelter Love Gala & 1920’s awards Gala, LGBTQ+ All my Friends NYE Party, South Orange Conservancy, SOPAC Member, Fundraiser for Frank McGehee Assembly Run, MVA Board Member & Events committee, Pride Festival, Maplewoodstock, Mapso Female Founders Club, SOMA Women in Windows for Women’s History Month, Special guest at Stockton University, Member of chamber’s SOMA, Summit, Chatham, and Short Hills, Full Moon Meditation Rituals, Cannademix Diveristy & Inclusion.

NJEDA Grant Recipient: $12 million in funding has been awarded to 48 deserving Cannabis Equity Grant Awardees and Elevated by the CannaBoss Lady is one of them. This is a huge step towards fairness in the cannabis industry. These grants will help folks from all walks of life get a solid start in the business. We are determined to cultivate a more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable future for the cannabis community.

What’s Next in 2024: More wellness events that cater specifically to women are coming soon, in collaboration with local merchants. These events will focus on various aspects of womanhood and health, including menopause, sexual wellness and explore cannabis remedies. Once legalized, the dispensary will obtain its license to sell psilocybin products. (The CBD shop already offers adaptogens like Black women-owned brand NFZD’s Mushroom Powders.) Additionally, cannabis delivery will be available to surrounding townships starting in late March.

Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary is located at 9 Highland Pl, Suite #1 and CannaBossLady Boutique is located at 9 Highland Pl, Suite #3. Learn more at cannabosslady.com

About The CannaBoss Lady

The CannaBoss Lady was founded in 2021 as a women-owned CBD shop in the tri-state area and expanded in 2023 with Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary. The CBD shop offers a highly curated marketplace for online or in-person shoppers with a wide range of high quality CBD. The dispensary caters to those with a refined taste and believes that cannabis can transform lives into an elevated experience when properly used. The dispensary offers a 5-star experience that starts with a luxurious, friendly environment with highly trained budtenders ready to guide every customer on their journey. The CannaBoss Lady educates and empowers women to make knowledgeable choices when selecting cannabis products. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.