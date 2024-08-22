The Maplewood Foundation Announces Sept. 1 Grant Application Deadline for Non-Profit Organizations

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) philanthropic community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood residents, is encouraging non-profit organizations interested in participating in the 2024-25 annual grant cycle to submit an application on or before September 1, 2024. Applications can be submitted online through the www.themaplewoodfoundation.org.

Donations to The Maplewood Foundation are invested into a fund for a longer-term and wider impact within the community. The Foundation gives approximately 5% of its investments each year as Program and Seed grants through an annual grant cycle.

In 2023, the organization’s inaugural year, it raised $1.1 million and gave seven grants totaling $50,000 to nonprofits serving Maplewood residents. In July, the foundation announced it completed a $100,000 matching gift challenge, raising an additional $215,000 and ensuring more than $60,000 will be available for grants at the end of the year.

Grant opportunities are accessible to everyone, from established organizations to aspiring nonprofits that need support to bring their new initiatives to life. Areas of grantmaking focus include:

Climate and environmental stewardship

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Educational scholarships

Emergency relief for residents

Enhancement of public education

Programs for individuals with disabilities

Promotion of the arts

Support for senior citizens

Youth recreation

The proposed program must deliver a significant portion of services within Maplewood and should be implemented within two years of the award.









“The seven nonprofits that received grant funding late last year are already achieving impressive results, from providing anti-bias and anti-racism training for our police officers to making some of our community’s favorite events inclusive and so much more,” said Fred Profeta, president, The Maplewood Foundation. “The Foundation is continuing its fundraising push into the fall, as the more we raise in donations from the community, the more we can give. We look forward to reviewing this year’s applications and giving away at least $60,000 in grants.”

Program grants will be awarded to established non-profit organizations to launch innovative and high-impact programs, or to build their capacity to provide existing programs. Eligibility requirements are available at www.themaplewoodfoundation.org. Seed grants will be awarded to organizations that demonstrate the ability to achieve their proposed program, but lack sufficient capital and/or resources to gain non-profit status or realize their vision. To be eligible for a seed grant, the organization must have at least one Officer, a bank account in the organization’s name, and a current operating budget.

Prospective grantees can email themaplewoodfoundation@gmail.com with any questions.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org. No gift is too large or too small.

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations in Maplewood, New Jersey. Founded in 2023, the organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established Maplewood-focused organizations and aspiring nonprofits.