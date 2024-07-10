The Maplewood Village Alliance Welcomes New Executive Director ErinRose Baldry

From the Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) welcomes new Executive Director, ErinRose Baldry. The MVA is the District Management Corporation of the Maplewood Village Special Improvement District, a self-governed non-profit entity that manages large scope economic projects and improvements, produces and promotes events and programs in downtown Maplewood Village, in addition supplemental services, with the primary goal of maintaining and fostering a thriving environment for both local businesses and the community.

ErinRose brings extensive expertise in public sector project management and communications. She comes most recently from South Orange, where she served as the grant and communications manager. With a strong background in developing, running and overseeing budgets in compliance with Federal guidelines, ErinRose excels in project management and strategic planning for initiatives resulting in sustained economic growth and development for the community. Prior to her role in South Orange, ErinRose practiced law working for large international law firms, with multi-jurisdictional clientele, in both the public and private sectors. She has represented NGOs, multinational businesses and federal government organizations. She also played a pivotal role contributing to several business opportunities through effective marketing campaigns and client engagement strategies. ErinRose looks forward to leveraging her expertise and passion for public sector longevity, by promoting economic growth, to drive long term sustainable success in her community as the new Executive Director for the MVA.