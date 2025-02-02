Union Catholic Earns Prestigious Artificial Intelligence Endorsement

From Union Catholic High School:

Union Catholic High School has taken a bold step into the future of education by securing the Responsible Artificial Intelligence in Learning (RAIL) endorsement through the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. This recognition promotes the responsible, ethical, and safe use of AI in education.

In April 2024, Union Catholic was selected as one of the prestigious “Founding Fifty” schools worldwide, acknowledging its leadership in AI education. A team of five educators—Assistant Principal Noreen Andrews, Dr. Marla James, World Language Coordinator Catarina Portillo, Dr. Edward Sagendorf, and Media Specialist Kathleen Webber—conducted a four-month self-study to highlight the school’s commitment to AI literacy.

On January 27, Union Catholic officially received its RAIL endorsement in “AI Literacy, Safety & Ethics,” cementing its role as a leader in responsible AI education. The endorsement empowers schools to “stay safe and stay ahead,” preparing students and educators to navigate AI with ethical awareness.

With the RAIL endorsement, Union Catholic is positioned to make a significant impact on the global conversation surrounding AI in education. The school will receive ongoing updates to the endorsement model, ensuring that it remains on the cutting edge of AI literacy, safety, and ethics. As part of the “Founding Fifty,” Union Catholic will be a pathfinder, working alongside other schools to share insights, best practices, and innovative ideas.

“The mission of RAIL is to empower schools to embrace AI responsibly,” said Noreen Andrews. “Union Catholic is at the forefront of educational innovation, addressing the complexities of generative AI.”

With ongoing professional development and student engagement, Union Catholic will continue leading AI education beyond the endorsement’s two-year term. Proudly displaying its RAIL certificate, the school is now part of an international effort to prepare students to use AI responsibly, ethically, and for the betterment of society.

Union Catholic Earns Prestigious AI Endorsement | Dynamic Post Page