CHS Boys Varsity Ultimate to Meet Westfield in State Championship Game June 4 at Underhill

written by The Village Green
From CHS Ultimate:

Columbia High School Boys Varsity Ultimate Frisbee Team will be playing Westfield Boys Varsity team in the New Jersey State Championship on Friday, June 4 at 8 p.m. at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

The Boys Varsity team, led by Coach Emilio Panasci and Senior captains Jordan Bacharach and Dexter Clyburn, are undefeated this spring. Due to the pandemic, this season had to be modified from regional and national tournaments to only within-state competitions.

We hope you come out to cheer for the team on Friday night!

Team roster:

Alex Goodman
Alex Kelly
Brian Goodman
Dexter Clyburn
Eli Greenstein
Evan Ragone
Jonah Traub
Jordan Bacharach
Lucas Intagliata
Skyler Martinez
Tommy Coutinho
Chris Arevalo
Jesse Grossman
Jon Shultz
Lucas Windau
Jeff Greenblatt
Robby Gold
Sam Harris
Miles Silverstein
Ray Feinleib
Richie Maebert
Sam Cohen
Ben Keigwin
Jack Griffith
Kye Haniph
Nick Alexander
