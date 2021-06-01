CHS Boys Varsity Ultimate to Meet Westfield in State Championship Game June 4 at Underhill

From CHS Ultimate:
Columbia High School Boys Varsity Ultimate Frisbee Team will be playing Westfield Boys Varsity team in the New Jersey State Championship on Friday, June 4 at 8 p.m. at Underhill Field in Maplewood.
The Boys Varsity team, led by Coach Emilio Panasci and Senior captains Jordan Bacharach and Dexter Clyburn, are undefeated this spring. Due to the pandemic, this season had to be modified from regional and national tournaments to only within-state competitions.
We hope you come out to cheer for the team on Friday night!
Team roster:
|Alex Goodman
|Alex Kelly
|Brian Goodman
|Dexter Clyburn
|Eli Greenstein
|Evan Ragone
|Jonah Traub
|Jordan Bacharach
|Lucas Intagliata
|Skyler Martinez
|Tommy Coutinho
|Chris Arevalo
|Jesse Grossman
|Jon Shultz
|Lucas Windau
|Jeff Greenblatt
|Robby Gold
|Sam Harris
|Miles Silverstein
|Ray Feinleib
|Richie Maebert
|Sam Cohen
|Ben Keigwin
|Jack Griffith
|Kye Haniph
|Nick Alexander