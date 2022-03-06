Columbia High’s Madison Stevens Is State Champ, Breaks CHS Girl’s Shot Put Record

Columbia High sophomore Madison Stevens won the NJSIAA Meet of Champions for girl’s shot put on Friday, March 4. Previously, Stevens had been ranked in the top ten in the state and won Gold in the Super Essex Conference-American Division in December. She is now ranked #2 going into the spring season. Stevens threw a personal best — and CHS record — 43.1′ to clinch the championship.

“I’m going to get even better for spring,” Stevens told MileSplitNJ.

Her coach Taylor Iraggi agrees: “Madison went on to WIN the ENTIRE state of New Jersey this past weekend. An unreal and unforgettable experience as a coach for me. And life changing for Madison.” Taylor notes that Stevens is “only a 10th grader” and predicts even greater achievements ahead.

NJ.com reports that Stevens has “become her school’s first indoor M of C field event winner and the first overall winner since Olivia Baker made meet history by winning her fourth straight 400 title in 2014.”

Other CHS track & field students’ recent accomplishments include:

Qualifying for Groups, Saturday 2/26 at Tom’s River:

Sophomore Madison Stevens, girls shot put

Junior Emma Friedrich who made it past state sectionals to groups in the 3200m

Junior Darien Waite who made it past state sectionals to groups in boys shot put

Sophomore Gianna Green who made it past state sectionals to groups in high jump

Making it to the Meet of Champions on March 5:

CHS Boys 4×800 relay: Junior Dan Butkus, and Seniors Javier Casella, Aaron Glassman and Nate Lindstrom

