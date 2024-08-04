Millburn Native Molly Reckford Rows in Paris Olympics

While Maplewood celebrates gold medal-winning foil fencer Jackie Dubrovich, neighboring Millburn has been rooting for Short Hills native Molly Reckford who, along with her rowing partner Michelle Sechser, finished sixth in the lightweight women’s double final on August 2.

The event will be discontinued as an Olympic contest after the Paris Olympics and replaced with beach sprints rowing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Fun fact: Reckford, 31, is the great-great granddaughter of late Congresswoman Millicent Fenwick .

