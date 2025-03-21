Cougar Soccer Club: Spring Soccer Registration Open for 60th Season

From the Cougar Soccer Club:

For 60 incredible years, Cougar Soccer Club has been a cornerstone of the Maplewood and South Orange community, providing children with opportunities to develop their soccer skills in a fun, supportive, and inclusive environment. As a nonprofit organization, Cougar Soccer Club is deeply committed to ensuring that soccer is accessible to every child—no matter their family’s financial situation.

This spring, Cougar Soccer Club invites families to register for its Spring Academy Program, designed for young players born between 2017 and 2021. Open to children of all skill levels, the academy program introduces the fundamentals of soccer through engaging practices led by professional trainers. No prior experience is required, making it the perfect starting point for budding players.

Why Choose Cougar Soccer Club? Cougar Soccer Club isn’t just about soccer—it’s about community. Founded in 1965, the club has always been guided by a mission to nurture youth soccer players and strengthen connections within our towns. Cougar Soccer Club’s all-volunteer board goes above and beyond to ensure that financial hardship never prevents a child from participating. This dedication has made the club a pillar of inclusivity and support for generations of local families.

Spring Academy Program Details The academy offers flexibility for busy families, with practices on weekday afternoons and Saturday mornings:

U4/U5 (Coed) : Saturdays @ 12:15 PM, DeHart Park

U6 (Coed) : One weekday @ 4:30 PM (your choice) @ Borden Park + Saturday scrimmages @ 11:00 AM, DeHart Park

U7/U8 Boys : Two weekdays @ 5:30 PM (pick Mon/Wed or Tues/Thurs) @ Borden Park + Saturday games @ 8:30 AM, DeHart Park

U7/U8 Girls : Two weekdays @ 5:30 PM (pick Mon/Wed or Tues/Thurs) @ Borden Park + Saturday games @ 9:45 AM, DeHart Park

Professional Coaching for Lasting Impact All academy practices are run by professional trainers who bring expertise, enthusiasm, and a love for the game. The program is designed to spark joy in soccer while building foundational skills that help children grow as athletes and teammates.

More Than Just a Soccer Club Cougar Soccer Club’s 60-year legacy is marked by its focus on fostering a sense of belonging, athleticism, and community spirit. Unlike other clubs that may see girls’ programs as secondary, Cougar Soccer Club is dedicated to providing equal support and opportunities for all players.

As you consider activities for your child this spring, choose the club that’s been trusted by local families for generations. Learn more about the Spring Academy Program and become part of the Cougar Soccer Club family today.

👉 Register now:

https://cougarsoccerclub.com/spring-academy-2025/