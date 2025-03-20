Maplewood to Present & Discuss DeHart Park Design Concepts April 3

Maplewood Township is planning improvements to DeHart Park on Burnett Avenue to — hopefully and finally — address usage and drainage issues and create an optimal design for the playing fields.

Efforts to resurface all or part of the fields with artificial turf were defeated by referendum votes twice.

On April 3, Township officials will host a community meeting to present and discuss design concepts to reconstruct the grass playing field at DeHart Park. Per Township Committee member Vic DeLuca, “The concept is to create two soccer fields and remove the softball field.”

The meeting will take place on Thursday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maplewood Community Center, 120 Burnett Avenue, Maplewood, NJ. Presentations will be made by representatives from Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc., the consultant engineers engaged by the Township. The April 3rd meeting is in person only — not virtual — but may be taped for replay on Township website, said DeLuca.

A virtual presentation and discussion will take place on Wednesday, April 9 @ 8:00 a.m. at the monthly Engineering, Public Works & Planning Committee and will include a review of public comments and recommendations of professionals.

DeLuca said the plan is to a discussion by the Township Committee on the design at the April 15 Township Committee Meeting (meetings start at 7:30 p.m. The public will be invited to comment. At that time, DeLuca said the TC will discuss the design and “ascertain if we are ready to make a final decision.”

“The Township Engineer has put forth an estimate of $2.5 million” for the project, DeLuca told Village Green. “Final estimate will be after design decisions are made.”