Unofficial Result: Artificial Turf Defeated in Maplewood Referendum

Unofficial results from Maplewood’s 21 polling districts indicate that voters have rejected an ordinance passed by the governing body to build an artificial turf field at DeHart Park.

The results showed “Yes” garnering 2,111 votes and “No” getting 2,777 votes.

Seasoned local politicos said that there could some provisional ballots outstanding, but given the voting patterns and the current results, the referendum results as they stand look pretty definitive.

Regarding the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education race, the Maplewood results showed BOE candidates Kaitlin Wittleder, Qawi Telesford and Arun Vadlamani with sizable leads over incumbent Shannon Cuttle and another challenger Will Rodriguez. However, South Orange votes had not yet been shared by that township or by the Essex County Clerk. (Update: Essex County began posting South Orange results here; Telesford, Wittleder and Vadlamani continued to lead.)

The vote totals were dribbling in slowing on Tuesday night as some Maplewood and South Orange residents complained about issues with the new voting system and unprepared polling places.

A thread on SOMA Lounge Facebook group was devoted to difficulties that district members assigned to CHS as their polling place faced when they arrived at opening time and no one was manning the polls.

Another commenter in South Orange said the same scenario had transpired at their polling place at Seton Hall University.

A judge rejected a bid by the ACLU and League of Women Voters to keep polls open until 9:30 p.m.