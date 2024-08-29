PREVIEW! Cougar Football Season Begins This Saturday, August 31

After making it to the playoffs last season, the Columbia High School Football Cougars begin their season on Saturday, August 31 at the Mountaineer Football Classic at West Orange High School against Newark West Side at 3 p.m. They are a young and excited team, ready to take the field after a hot summer of daily workouts and practices.

Led by Coach Gary Mobley in his 8th season at CHS, this year’s team of 70 players is bigger than in past seasons. Coach Mobley suspects that “greater knowledge in the community about the team and its safety protocols may be a catalyst for greater participation this year.” This spring Coach Mobley led four monthly webinars for the community and families about the “Practice like a Pro” model that CHS is utilizing in the football program now. In addition to new protocols, the team is also utilizing guardian caps over the helmets for increased protection, following the NFL mandate to make these available.

The team also has a new Athletic Trainer Yusuf Odubayo who has been working with the players on the field every day at practice since he started in mid-July. Odubayo has been adding new therapy and training equipment to the Athletic program to benefit all CHS teams. Players have shared that they feel that they are in good hands with Odubayo.

They also have the support of former player, now turned Team Manager, senior Austin Lutz. Lutz knows many of the players from being on the team the last three years but is excited to move into this new role. “I have immense faith in the boys and I’m expecting a great season,” said Lutz.

This past June, the team graduated 13 seniors, most of last year’s starters, and the largest number of senior football grads from the team in years. According to Team Captain Will Walsh, “That means this is the first time in a while that a lot of our starters on both sides of the ball will be first time Varsity starters. But we will play to our strengths and succeed out of the gate.”

Walsh is excited to see how the team grows together over the season.

Similarly, Team Captain Elijah Svitavsky notes that “it can be a challenge that we are a young team, but the seniors are looking to be role models and teach the younger players how to be successful. In the last couple of weeks, they are catching up to where they need to be.”

Team Captain Andrew Randazza says, “The energy on this team is great. They are a good group, showing up, competing, and having fun. We have some new coaches who are great motivators too.” Randazza and Svitavsky both talked about the Friday night games under the lights, the energy of the fans and how much they look forward to those games. As Svitavsky said, “Being on the field for a varsity football game is the best feeling in all of sports. Everyone is so pumped.”

The new freshman players are looking forward to that feeling too. For most of the freshmen, this is the first time playing tackle football. Many of them, like Fred Holmgren, came from the ever-popular Flag Football league in SOMA. “I have been into football for a long time, and I wanted to go full contact. I am really excited for the first game,” said Holmgren.

When asked about the challenge of playing tackle football, Jack Zancolli said, “It’s a lot of work but the coaches push us through and it’s so much fun. You have a real sense of achievement after practice and the tackling pumps you UP!” His twin, and fellow teammate Cooper Zancolli’s biggest surprise with tackle was, “It doesn’t hurt as much as I would have thought and it’s so energizing.” He also loves the growing team camaraderie and says they are getting a lot of help from the older players.

Overall, this team may be young, but Sophomore Dylan Graham, set to play Varsity and JV this year, says, “that means there are opportunities for younger guys to step up into roles they didn’t think they would have early in the pre-season, and it’s exciting.”

The team worked out and practiced together all summer, often with two sessions a day. They also had the opportunity to participate in local 7 on 7s and the Jets 11 on 11s, helping them to hone their skills and learn their plays. In observing how hard the players have worked, Coach Mobley says, “We will overcome the gap in experience with execution and good team play.” Mobley feels good about the depth CHS has created on the roster and the young talent on the team. According to him, “They are trying to keep the standard of a playoff team alive.” Senior John Hurrell, known for his team spirit, says, “I am most excited about playing football with this new group of guys. Even though we have a young core they have gained my trust through the summer camp, and I have high hopes for our season!”

Overall, the team is enthusiastic and ready to take the field on August 31. According to Team Captain Hans Archer, “We have a lot of spunk, and we will use it to our advantage, especially in that first game. When we are motivated and focused, we will be the best team on the field. No Doubt!”

Their message to fans: “SOMA! Dress in your red and black spirit wear, bring your friends, family, and Columbia High School Cougar spirit and root, root, root for your team!”

Saturday, August 31st at 3pm at West Orange High School, CHS Cougars VS. Newark West Side.

Go Cougars!