Like all of MSO’s spring sports programs, softball is indefinitely paused. In the spirit of unity and love for the game and the players, a longtime coach/dad, Mason Levinson, put together two terrific videos.

The first, “Worth Waiting For” utilizes his years of personal photos and video footage. The second, “Villagers Stand Together” is a cute compilation of current softball players and coaches.

Enjoy the videos, and stay well.

the