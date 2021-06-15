Celebrate the Fourth of July in Essex County with Fun, Fireworks and Great Music

From Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to celebrate the Fourth of July with two spectacular fireworks displays and exciting concerts by the Smooth Band Orchestra in Essex County Weequahic Park on Wednesday, June 30th and The Infernos in Essex County Brookdale Park on Thursday, July 1st.

“Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more. We have an outstanding line-up that is sure to entertain and impress,” DiVincenzo said. “An evening in the parks with some of the area’s most talented musicians and our Spectacular Fireworks Extravaganzas are the perfect shows for Independence Day. Come out and celebrate your Fourth of July with us,” he added.

The Smooth Band Orchestra has performed with some of the biggest oldies acts, including Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge, the Shirelles and the Duprees, to name a few. Their exciting and talented band takes listeners through a fascinating re-creation of the sounds by Earth Wind and Fire, the Temptations, Four Tops, Michael Jackson and many more. The Smooth Band Orchestra and Fireworks Display will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Essex County Weequahic Park

Meeker Avenue

Newark, NJ

Known as “America’s #1 Show Band,” The Infernos’ vast repertoire includes all genres of music including Big Band, Oldies, Motown and today’s top chart busters. Founded by the late Bobby Wells, former musical director of The Duprees, the band features the voice talents of lead singer Kenny Simmons. Simmons, formerly of The Commodores, brings a powerful voice and showmanship that is sure to engage the audience. The Infernos and Fireworks Display will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021

Rain date is Friday, July 2nd

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Essex County Brookdale Park

Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ

Bellevue Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ

A third fireworks spectacular and concert by the NJ Symphony Orchestra will be held Thursday, August 26th in Essex County Branch Brook Park.