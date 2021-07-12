Maplewood-South Orange Rethinking Recycling Town Hall Thursday, July 22

From SOMA Zero Waste:

Maplewood and South Orange are embarking on a planning process to reduce waste, streamline recycling and trash collection, and improve recycling and composting. We need your help to ensure that this process addresses the needs of each town’s community members.

Please join us for an online Town Hall meeting on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m. to discuss opportunities for improving and expanding the recycling and compost collection program and making Maplewood and South Orange more sustainable.

During the Summer of 2021, Maplewood and South Orange are working with Zero Waste Associates, a team of consultants, on an ambitious goal of creating a Zero Waste Strategic Plan and a Procurement Strategy.

The Procurement Strategy will help set up a new collection system bid to divert more recyclable and compostable materials from the incinerator in Newark, where the towns’ trash is disposed, and make the trash system more efficient and equitable.

The Zero Waste Strategic Plan will outline the goals, steps, and initiatives needed to get Maplewood and South Orange on the road toward Zero Waste (or close to it).

You can resgister for the town hall for free here: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/maplewood-south-orange- rethinking-recycling…

Help us with the strategic planning process by filling out this short survey: https://tinyurl.com/ RecyclingandWasteSurvey

Questions? Email: somazerowaste@gmail.com