Maplewood Celebrates ‘Living Authentically’ on National Coming Out Day

Maplewood marked the 36th National Coming Out Day on Friday, October 11 on Jerry Ryan Plaza in front of town hall with a free event that included music, food, speeches and a flag raising.

During her comments, Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe noted that “Maplewood prides itself on having PRIDE.”

“No matter where you are in your journey, we wish you a full, rich, authentic life — a life free from bias, discrimination and hate — and we are working hard every single day to make sure that is a reality for you and for everyone. Because we don’t have to think alike or be alike to love alike and be deserving of love.”

Cripe shared a perspective that she had recently discovered in her reading: “When our LGBTQ+ friends and family publicly identify as LGBTQ+, THEY are actually inviting US into a part of their life that should be protected and celebrated. They aren’t coming out to us! They are inviting us in! So from this day forward, don’t you dare ask for permission to be you. You control the narrative, and who and what you allow into your life. And if they don’t like it, that’s their loss.”

Cripe urged attendees over the age of 18 to protect their rights by registering to vote, noting that “final day to register to vote in this year’s election is October 15 and you can register in this building behind me.”

Cripe concluded: “Thank you for making this town your home and for making it better because you are here. You make this town sparkle with your light, your energy, your passion and your voices. Living authentically is the best thing you can do for your health. In fact, I would give this advice to anyone—not just to those who are LGBTQ+, but to those who are concealing anything about themselves, such as neurodivergence, chronic health conditions, the effects of traumatic experiences, socioeconomic backgrounds, etc. Never let anyone silence you. Your voice, and you, matter. Blessings on your journey and thank you for inviting us in.”

Photos courtesy of Jamaine Cripe: