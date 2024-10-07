GovernmentMaplewoodOpinionSouth Orange

Maplewood & South Orange Leaders Release Statement on Anniversary of October 7 Attack on Israel

by
written by Maplewood Township Committee & South Orange Village Council
From the South Orange Village Council and Maplewood Township Committee:

Joint Statement on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Attacks on Israel

To the Maplewood-South Orange Community:

On this solemn anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attack on Israel, we pause to remember the lives tragically lost and the hostages still being held by Hamas, and honor the strength of those impacted. This day marks a painful chapter in history, reminding us of the profound effects of violence and terror on individuals, families, and entire communities, including our own here in Maplewood and South Orange. We offer our deepest condolences to the families, both in the Middle East and here at home, who continue to bear the weight of this grief.

This anniversary is not only a time for mourning but also a moment to call for the release of the hostages and reaffirm our commitment to building a safer, more compassionate world—one where terror and violence have no place, and where all people can live with dignity and peace. Let us also be reminded of our shared responsibility to foster understanding and cooperation, so that we can work toward a future where such tragedies never happen again.

With Deepest Respect,

Maplewood Township Committee & South Orange Village Council

Maplewood

Mayor Nancy Adams
Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe
Committeeman Victor DeLuca
Committeeman Dean Dafis
Committeewoman Deborah Engel

South Orange     

Mayor Sheena Collum
Councilwoman Summer Jones
Councilman Bill Haskins
Councilwoman Karen Hartshorn Hilton
Councilwoman Jennifer Greenberg
Councilwoman Olivia Lewis-Chang
Councilman Bobby Brown

