Maplewood to Host Emergency Management Meeting with South Orange Officials on Sunday, March 15

By access_timeMar-14-2020

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that The Maplewood Office of Emergency Management will meet on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maplewood OEM building, 129 Boyden Avenue, Maplewood, New Jersey. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss public health and safety matters related to the COVID-19 emergency in the Township of Maplewood. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that it is expected that three (3) or more members of the Maplewood Township Committee will participate in the Emergency Management meeting.  It is also expected that The Township of South Orange Village will have representatives present.

