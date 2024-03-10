Maplewood to See Direct Benefit From Congressional Bill Signed This Weekend

A group of funding bills passed by Congress and signed by U.S. President Joseph Biden on Saturday avoided a partial shutdown of the federal government — and also provided Maplewood Township with $959,752 in funding to support new stormwater subsystems.

The subsystems will “will be able to convey larger volumes of runoff to address flood risks while providing additional water quality treatment.”

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill announced the allocation as a part of $15.8 million in appropriations “coming back to NJ-11” — the district she represents that includes Maplewood and South Orange.

Sherrill announced “that all 15 of the Community Project Funding (CPF) requests she submitted to the House Appropriations Committee for Fiscal Year 2024 were passed by the House of Representatives – totaling $15.8 million coming back to NJ-11. … The federal funds for these local projects create jobs, drive our local economic growth, and improve the quality of life and affordability throughout the district and state.”

“These projects bring federal resources back to New Jersey to address some of the most pressing concerns I hear about from local leaders and constituents,” wrote Sherrill in an announcement posted to her website. “From bolstering public safety and mitigating flood risks to updating community spaces and preserving our open spaces, these bipartisan projects will have a great impact on towns in every corner of the district. I look forward to seeing these projects funded and improving the quality of life for residents.”

Read more about the appropriations for NJ-11 here.

