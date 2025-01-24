South Orange & Maplewood to Host Municipal 2025 Budget Hearings

The governing bodies of both Maplewood and South Orange will be hosting public budget hearings as the towns construct their municipal budgets for 2025. In 2024, Maplewood passed a $59 million budget with a 4.49% tax levy increase over the 2023 budget. In 2024, South Orange passed a $45M budget with a 4.99% tax levy increase.

Note that municipal taxes represent about 27% of property owners’ local tax bill in Maplewood and South Orange, with Essex County representing about 15% and the South Orange-Maplewood School District between 56-58%.

According to an announcement from Township Clerk Liz Fritzen, the Maplewood Township Committee will meet in Regular Session at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, on the following dates and start time for the purpose of Budget Meetings. These meetings are all Open Public Meetings:

The South Orange Village Council will host internal departmental budget meetings with Departmental Budget Presentations on:

January 25: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the following departments presenting:

Administration 9 to 10 a.m. Engineering 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. South Orange Police Department 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 Tax Assessor 12:45 to 1:00 p.m. Tax Collector 1:00 to 1:15 p.m. Clerk 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.



February 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the following departments presenting:

Public Works 9 to 10 a.m. Recreation 10 to 11 a.m. SOPL 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Building 11:45 to 12:00 p.m. Health 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. IT 1:00 to 1:15 p.m. Open Space Trust Fund and Capital Projects 1:15 p.m. February : VC Meeting: Water Budget Presentation



South Orange also provided the following 2025 budget process schedule on the southorange.org website:

FEBRUARY 2025*

Organizations Budget Request Presentations to the Village Council: FEBRUARY 10: SODT, Environmental Commission FEBRUARY 24: CCR, SOPAC & YouthNet March Meetings: Co-Lab, SOPA – exact dates TBA

Public Discussion on Budget FEBRUARY 27: Finance Committee Meeting, 10am



MARCH / APRIL 2025*