Maplewood and South Orange Issue Heat Advisories, Open Cooling Centers

From Maplewood Township:

In response to the local heat wave this week and corresponding hazardous weather outlook/heat advisory from the National Weather Service, Maplewood will be operating community cooling centers to assist residents experiencing a heat emergency. Any resident in need of cooling center access should contact the police non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234. Residents will be invited to go to the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters and will be housed in the court room until a formal cooling center is opened and staffed. Once the cooling center is open, residents will travel or be transported to the cooling center.

For further safety guidance regarding the heat wave, please see the Center for Disease Control website and Beat the Heat infographic.

Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.

From South Orange Township:

With temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90’s for the majority of the next week, South Orange Village wants to make sure that members of our community are staying safe and protected.

Cooling Centers

The South Orange Library and Village Hall offices will serve as emergency cooling centers during the current heat wave, through at least Friday, July 22. Residents can visit either location if needed to get relief from the extreme heat and humidity.

The South Orange Library, located at 65 Scotland Road, is open tonight, Tuesday, July and Thursday, July 21 until 8pm, tomorrow, Wednesday July 20 until 6pm and Friday, July 22 until 5pm.

Village Hall, located at 76 South Orange Avenue, Suite 302, is open daily until 4:30pm, except Fridays which closes at 1pm.

Anyone needing a cooling location after hours should call the South Orange Police at their non-emergency number: 973.763.3000.

During a heatwave, the CDC recommends the following tips:

Stay Cool

Stay Hydrated

Stay Informed!

Cooling center hours and dates may be extended if necessary.