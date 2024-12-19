1st VP Arun Vadlamani’s Remarks on Exiting South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

The following remarks were made by Arun Vadlamani, 1st vice president of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, after he was honored at the December 19, 2024 BOE meeting. Vadlamani will be leaving the 9-person Board in January when three newly elected members are sworn in. Vadlamani lost election to a second three-year term on the BOE in November.

Thank you, Board Member [Liz] Callahan. As a new subscriber to the Instagram group of CHS Commits 2025, I see that our students have already broken all records for Early admissions, receiving offers from prestigious colleges like Princeton, Brown, U Penn, Trinity, and Vanderbilt. I hope that this hockey stick graph continues over the next few years. I would also love to see a decrease in chronic absenteeism, an increase in graduation rates, and an increase in all demographics taking an AP course.

I have been fortunate to work with these wonderful Board members for the last three years, moving the needle forward for our children. I look forward to our district being a positive force for all students.

Public service is rewarding, and I strongly recommend it to everyone in our two towns. We can only improve when we all work together, especially for our children. I wish the best to the students, teachers, administrators, and the incoming and continuing board members. Parents, stay involved. Thank you.